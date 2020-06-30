Two men believed to be armed with a gun tried to force their way in to a flat in Derry last night

Contact
Detectives in Derry investigating an incident at a flat in the Abercorn Road area of the city last night are appealing for information and witnesses.
A report was made to police at around 11:25pm that a male, brandishing a suspected firearm, arrived at the property and tried to force his way inside. It is believed this man may have been accompanied by a second male.
The male occupant was able to stop the man from getting inside the flat, who then made off.
No injuries were reported.
The male who tried to force his way inside the flat is described as being aged between 20 and 30 years old, of a slim/skinny build and is thought to be around 5'9'' tall and work a dark beanie hat, a dark-coloured hooded top and bottoms and had his mouth and nose covered with what was described as a dark-coloured snood.
Detective Sergeant Lizzie Ballentine said: "Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area and saw any suspicious activity, including any individuals, or any vehicles being driven in a suspicious manner, to get in touch with detectives at Strand Road by calling 101, and quoting reference number 2102 of 29/06/20."
