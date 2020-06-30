Police believe up to nine vehicles damaged during an attempted hijacking in Derry this morning

Contact
Police in Derry are investigating criminal damage to motor vehicles and attempted hijacking in the Glengalliagh Road and Brookdale areas of the city this morning.
A PSNI spokesperson said they believe there may be as many as nine vehicles damaged.
"We have two persons in custody assisting us with enquiries," said the spokesperson.
"If your car has been damaged or you witnessed anything or you have CCTV please contact police on 101 and use reference CW136 from 30/06/20. We believe this has occurred around 05:30 am this morning."
