Huge annual sale popular with book lovers from Derry has had to be cancelled

Traditional July 12th book sale at Burt hall cancelled

Lily Elder and Kathleen Grant

The annual book sale in Burt has been cancelled.

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

An annual sale popular with book lovers in Derry has fallen foul of the coronavirus pandemic.

The traditionional July 12th 'Burt Big Book Sale' will not take place this year, according to co-organiser, Kathleen Grant.

Kathleen said: "Unfortunately, I have to confirm that this year's 'Burt Big Book Sale' has been cancelled.  

"It was the same for all big events this summer. There would definitely have been a very large crowd in attendance. Burt's Big Booksale was a highly popular event for book lovers .

"The Covid virus and the threat of the disease being spread has, unfortunately, led us to make this decision.

"I wish to sincerely thank all of those eager readers from our parish and all Donegal, Derry, Leitrim, Sligo, Galway, Antrim and Tyrone. I even had a Mrs Hitchcock visit the book sale from America.

"Thanks to all who donated the books and food, thanks to all the media too and the great team of helpers. A special word of thanks must go to the Elder family who stored the books and spent long hours getting it all to St Mary's Hall in Burt.

"Over the years, all monies raised went to so many chartities. Thank you all again for making this possible. Please keep safe everyone and have a good summer," concluded Kathleen.

