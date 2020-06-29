Contact

People urged to come out and support blood donation sessions in Derry's Guildhall this week

Demand for blood continue during the coronavirus pandemic

Blood donation clinic taking place in Clane GAA Hall this evening

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Blood donations sessions will be held at the Guildhall in Derry this week.

The Guildhall sessions are being held on Wednesday, July 1, from 10.30am to 1.30pm and 3pm to 6pm, Thursday, July 2, from 11.30am to 2.30pm and 4pm to 7pm and on Friday, July 3, from 10.30am to 1pm and 2.30pm to 5pm.

Anyone who wants to donate at any of the the sessions must make an appointment.

Appointments can be made on 08085 534 653. The line is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4.30pm.

The spokesman said: “We would like to remind the public that blood donations are still required, travelling to give blood is classed as essential travel and coming to donate is safe.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


