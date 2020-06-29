People urged to come out and support blood donation sessions in Derry's Guildhall this week

Blood donations sessions will be held at the Guildhall in Derry this week.

The Guildhall sessions are being held on Wednesday, July 1, from 10.30am to 1.30pm and 3pm to 6pm, Thursday, July 2, from 11.30am to 2.30pm and 4pm to 7pm and on Friday, July 3, from 10.30am to 1pm and 2.30pm to 5pm.

Anyone who wants to donate at any of the the sessions must make an appointment.

Appointments can be made on 08085 534 653. The line is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4.30pm.

The spokesman said: “We would like to remind the public that blood donations are still required, travelling to give blood is classed as essential travel and coming to donate is safe.”