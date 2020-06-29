22-year-old man arrested this morning during a police operation in Derry

A 22-year-old man was arrested this monring during a police operation in Derry.

Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) investigating violent dissident republican activity conducted a search this morning in the Derry area.

Detective Inspector Clara Heaton said: “A 22 year old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act, as part of our investigation. He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

“He remains in custody at this time.”