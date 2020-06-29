Police issue an urgent appeal for information about a young girl seen on the Foyle Bridge in Derry this morning

Contact
Police in Strand Road are concerned about a young female who was reported to be on Foyle Bridge at approximately 6:35am this morning.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "There may have been persons stopped with this female. We believe she may be 15/16 and carrying a ruscksack.
"If you stopped or saw this female we would urge you to contact Police on 101 and use reference CW217 of 29/06/20."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Derry captain Kieran McKeever introduces goalkeeper Eoin McCloskey to President McAleese before the 1998 Ulster final
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.