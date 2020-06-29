Police issue an urgent appeal for information about a young girl seen on the Foyle Bridge in Derry this morning

Police in Strand Road are concerned about a young female who was reported to be on Foyle Bridge at approximately 6:35am this morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "There may have been persons stopped with this female. We believe she may be 15/16 and carrying a ruscksack.

"If you stopped or saw this female we would urge you to contact Police on 101 and use reference CW217 of 29/06/20."