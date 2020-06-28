Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Churches leaders in Derry urge people to be cautious as public services resume today after lockdown

Bishops encourage people to keep safe

Man in church

Churches will reopen to public services today.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Church leaders in Derry have urged people to be cautious as public religious services resume today.

Public services will be held in many local churches today for the first time in months.

There will be many restrictions in place to protect worshippers from possible coronavirus infection.

Catholic Bishop of Derry, Doanl McKeown, welcomed the resumption of services but urged people to take care.

“I hope that we have learned lessons about life since we were locked down in March,” he said.

“This is a time to cherish those lessons and not to allow the insights to be lost in a tsunami of going back to the future.

“We have seen what has happened in those places where there has been a stampede to forget we escaped from worse consequences through self-discipline.

“It will take many people time to overcome the fear of mixing again.

“We want our churches to be places where people can share the infectious good news of the Gospel – but avoid being Corona-infected through selfishness and carelessness.

“We have to begin cautiously.

“In all areas of human life, short term gain can lead to long-term pain.”

The Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Rt Rev Andrew Forster, has also appealed to parishioners to be patient and understanding as their churches get ready for the resumption of public worship. 

“Although in Ireland, at the moment, the virus seems very much under control – which we’re so thankful for – we know the virus is still there,” Bishop Andrew said.

“We’ve been given the freedom to meet again [from Monday], but we know that with freedom comes responsibility.

“At the moment, going back to church places a lot of responsibility on you and on me, on select vestries and on clergy, and on all those who will attend churches because we’ve got to follow all the public health guidelines and we’ve got to follow the guidelines that the Church of Ireland has put together for that.

“I really welcome the opportunity to be back at church but I want you to know that there’s no set date by which this may happen, because select vestries – and clergy in particular – have to make sure that in their parishes it’s right and it’s appropriate and it’s safe to open, and that’ll take time.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie