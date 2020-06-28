Huge trees crashes down on top of play equipment in a Derry garden

A huge tree came crashing down on top of play equipment in a Derry garden this afternoon.

The shocking incident happened around 4pm in the Glenowen area of the city.

The large tree fell on top of a trampoline and swings in the garden.

Luckily, there was no one in the garden at the time.

Residents say they have raised concerns about the condition of some of the trees in the area and are worried that other trees could fall down.

For more on this story see tomorrow's Derry News.