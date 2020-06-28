Two men arrested in Derry for alleged possession of drugs after police search a house in the city

Contact
Two men have been arrested in Derry for alleged possession of drugs.
A PSNI spokesperson said the Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted a house search in the Waterside area yesterday.
As a result of the search, the spokesperson said, two men were arrested for numerous alleged offences in relation to possession of controlled drugs.
"We will continue with this activity to keep drugs out of our communities and we will continue listening to your concerns and acting on information reported to us.
"If you have information on drugs in your area then contact us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
