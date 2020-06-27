Three people have had to be rescued from the River Foyle in Derry in the last 24 hours

Three people have had to be rescued from the River Foyle in the last 24 hours.

Details of the incidents were outlined this afternoon by Foyle Search and Rescue (FSR).

A spokesperson for the charity said that in the last 24 hours, its response team have been tasked by the PSNI to 'multiple incidents'.

Shortly after 9pm last night, FSR volunteers were tasked to reports of two people having entered the water.

The charity's spokesperson said: "A mobile unit, 2 jet skis and two boats responded rescuing two persons. During this call out volunteers were tasked to another incident which was successfully resolved.

"At 00:40 hrs this morning boat crew and duty teams effected a successful rescue of a person who had entered the water.

"All persons rescued were transferred onward to hospital by ambulance."

The charity paid tribute to its volunteers and the PSNI, Ambulance Service, Fire Service and CCTV operators for their efforts in the operations.

If you need support and help please don't do it alone. Reach out:

Lifeline 08088088000

Samaritans 116123

CCIS 02871262300