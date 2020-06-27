Plans being finalised for the introduction of a coronavirus contact-tracing app in Northern Ireland

Contact
Northern Ireland is planning to release its own coronavirus contact-tracing app within weeks, according to the BBC.
The BBC is reporting that app will be based on the Google/Apple model.
It is designed to be compatible with an app due to be released soon in the Republic of Ireland.
That app is also based on the toolkit provided by Apple and Google.
The Apple and Google model is more privacy-focused, but provides less data to epidemiologists than the centralised version that England was trialling.
"The Health Minister has commissioned work to develop a proximity app, based on the de-centralised Google/ Apple model, for use in Northern Ireland," said the Northern Ireland Department of Health in a statement.
"This work includes examining the interoperability of apps and the sharing of information across the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic," it said.
