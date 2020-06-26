Special 13-day fundraising challenge in memory of young Derry man starts this weekend

Contact
Aodhan O'Donnell died in 2018.
A unique 13-day fundraising event will kick off this weekend in memory of a young Derry man.
Aodhán O’Donnell was only 19-year-old when he died in 2018.
The teenager was a talented hurler and had represented St Columb's College, Na Magha and County Derry.
Starting on Sunday, June 28, Aodhan's family and friends are taking part in a fundraiser which has an extra special significance for the O'Donnell family.
On Sunday, participants will begin cycling/jogging/walking 13km each day for 13 days in a row finishing on Friday, July.
Sunday would have been Aodhán's grandfather George O’Donnell's 100th birthday and July 10 would have been Aodhán's 22nd birthday.
Aodhán wore the number 13 jersey and the number 13 has become a special number for all who knew him.
On days 1 and 13 of the fundraiser, family and friends will be coming together to begin and finish the challenge together.
They will be taking the same route - beginning at Sainsburys car park, under the Craigavon Bridge, past Daisyfield playing fields and continuing on until the designated turning point (6.5km from Sainsburys) before returning back to Sainsburys car park.
On days 2-12, those taking on the challenge will be taking on the challenge as and when they can do so.
All the money raised will be donated to Foyle Search and Rescue.
Donations to the fundraiser can be made here - https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/aodhanodonnell/1
