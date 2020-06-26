Special visit from Mickey, Minnie and the Mayor for young Derry twins whose daddy recently died

Contact
Adam and Aoife and their mum Bronagh welcome their surprise visitors.
Young Derry twins whose daddy recently died suddenly have had a surprise visit from their heroes.
Adam and Aoife's daddy Thomas died of a heart attack in April.
Thomas, who was only 29, was well-known and liked in local football circles through his involvement with the Trojans club.
Thomas's wife, Bronagh, and her three-year-old twins were surprised when they opened their front door today and found Mickey and Minnie Mouse in their garden.
Accompanying the Disney stars were Derry's Mayor, Brian Tierney, and his wife Cheryl.
A special appeal for people to send birthday cards to Adam and Aoife to cheer them up has been a huge success.
A few weeks, a family friend issued the appeal, asking for people to send cards to the twins to open on their first birthday without their daddy.
To date, more than 1,000 cards have been sent and Adam and Aoife are looking forward to their birthday celebrations this Sunday, June 28.
