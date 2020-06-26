Lockdown sees noise complaints about neighbours more than double in Derry

Contact
Derry City and Strabane District Council have encouraged the public to be respectful and considerate after noise complaints from music, tv and parties being held in homes more than doubled in recent months compared to this time last year.
The Clean Neighbourhoods and Environment Act (Northern Ireland) 2011 gives powers to council to investigate noise which is giving rise to complaint.
Council will investigate noise complaints which may be emanating from domestic, commercial, entertainment and industrial premises, however, Council does not investigate anonymous complaints.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Brian Tierney, urged everyone to think more about how they can reduce noise pollution.
"Under the current circumstances, people are spending more time at home than ever before, and unfortunately that has led to more noise complaints being received by Council from across our district.
"After receiving information on the worrying rise of this type of noise complaint, I would strongly urge people to think of how their behaviour could be affecting their neighbours and their community.
"Whether it is keeping an eye on your pets, or avoiding playing loud music, we can all take steps in reducing noise pollution – which can take place at any time of the day or night.
"I would also ask people to bear in mind that restrictions still remain in place around social distancing and hosting gatherings in your home.
"This rise in noise complaints is something that we have to tackle head on for the benefit of everyone in our district, so I implore all to please be considerate and follow the extensive advice available."
To report ongoing noise, you can call 028 71253253.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Owen Mor nursing home was among those impacted by COVID-19 - but information on deaths has not yet been made public
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.