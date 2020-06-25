Police issue urgent appeal for information about a Derry woman who has not been seen since Sunday

Police have issued an appeal for information about a missing Derry woman.

Ann Doherty was last seen on Bonds Hill in the city at around 2.30pm on Sunday, June 21.

Ann is 43 years old, 5’7”, of slim build and has shoulder length blonde hair.

She was wearing a floral top and dark coloured jeans.

If you have any info please call 101 and quote CW720-24/06/20.