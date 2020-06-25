Man arrested after suspected £117,000 cannabis seizure

Police have arrested a man in Maghera following the seizure of a package containing suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £117,000.

The 53-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted possession with intent to supply a class B drug and possession of a a class B drug.

A number of items were seized in a follow-up search of a property in the Maghera area.

Mid Ulster District Councillor Martin Kearney welcomed the arrest and suspected cannabis seizure.

""I welcome the arrest and suspected seizure of drugs with a street value of £117,000. As we all know drugs continue to be a scourge which causes pain and harm within our communities," he said.

"It's good to see this interception clearing the local area of these drugs, which destroy the lives of our young people. Good detective work has obviously paid off in this case.

"The PSNI are to be congratulated on this significant find and follow-up arrest."

Detective Inspector Anthony Kelly said the PSNI will act on any information they receive.

"We continue to target criminals who seek to gain from the illegal drugs trade and from the misfortune of others," he said.

"Any information we receive is acted upon and I would encourage anyone with information to report it to the police to assist us in our efforts.

"Today's arrest follows the significant seizure of suspected cannabis which was contained in a package which was intercepted by Border Force.

"This operation demonstrates not only the benefits of partnership working but also our commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs which cause pain and harm within our communities.

"Police can be contacted on 101 or alternatively, information can be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."