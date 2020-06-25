Contact

Friends and families come together today to remember two popular young Derry men

St Columb's College organises special fundraiser in honour of Aodhan and Oran

Today's event is being held in memory of Aodhan (above left) and Oran.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A special fundraising event is being held today in memory of two former pupils of St Columb's College in Derry.

Aodhán O'Donnell died in July 2018 at the age of 19, while Oran Boyd was just 18 when he died last November.

Both young men were popular former pupils of St Columb's.

The school is organising a 5km run/walk in their memory today.

To take part, participants are asked to do a 5k walk/run and to post a photo wearing last year’s bespoke t-shirt or school/team GAA jerseys to sharewithus@stcolumbscollege.org.

People can also make a donation through the Just Giving website - https://bit.ly/3dyAP18

More than £3,000 has been raised as part of the fundraiser.

The money raised will be shared between four charities – Foyle Search and Rescue; Zest, CLIC Sargent and the Anthony Nolan Trust.

A spokesperson for St. Columb’s College encouraged people to get involved today.

“Both of these young men are sadly missed by staff and students at the College.

“Oran was a pleasant young man - a true gentleman in the making. He was a conscientious student who was respected by staff and peers alike. Outside of school, he played an active role in his local GAA club and enjoyed socialising with friends when not working on cars with his father.

“Oran showed extreme courage and faith throughout his illness and his loss has left its mark on those who remember him fondly.

“Aodhán was such a genuine, lovely person and brought a smile to everyone he was around. He was a dream of a young fella. He was a fantastic hurler and loved representing his club and county. Family, friends and team mates held him in high esteem and he is sorely missed by us all.”

