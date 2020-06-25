Derry's Lumen Christi College says it will continue to use academic selection for admissions next year

Contact
Lumen Christi College in Derry.
Lumen Christi College in Derry has said that it will continue to use academic selection for admissions next year.
Many grammar schools in Northern Ireland have agreed to suspend the transfer test later this year because of the educational disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
St Columb's College and Thornhill College in Derry recently said they would not be asking prospective pupils to take the transfer test this year.
However, Lumen Christi has now said it will continue with the transfer test, known as the GL Entrance Assessment method.
In a statement, the school said: "The Board of Governors of Lumen Christi College is mindful of the unprecedented circumstances facing all of our young people.
"We want, therefore, to provide as much certainty and reassurance as possible for both
pupils and parents.
"Academic selection is, and remains, a key component of the Admissions Criteria for Lumen Christi College.
The College will continue to use the GL Entrance Assessment method.
"The Board of Governors welcomes the mitigating measures being taken by the Post Primary Transfer
Consortium to make the GL Assessment papers as accessible as possible for pupils.
"We also welcome that additional time will be afforded this year to the pupils to complete each of the two papers.
"We wish to reassure pupils and parents that the standardisation process involved in the marking of the GL
Entrance Assessment will ensure a similar proportion of A, B1, B2, C1, C2 and D grades will be allocated as
in previous years.
"In line with statutory regulations, the Board of Governors will publish its Admissions Criteria for 2021 in the
Autumn term.
"In the meantime, the Governors will continue to monitor Covid-19 guidance in relation to the
operation of the GL Entrance Assessment."
The last of Derry's four grammar schools, Foyle College, has yet to comment on whether it will be using the transfer test for admissions next year.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.