Derry's Lumen Christi College says it will continue to use academic selection for admissions next year

Lumen Christi College in Derry has said that it will continue to use academic selection for admissions next year.

Many grammar schools in Northern Ireland have agreed to suspend the transfer test later this year because of the educational disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

St Columb's College and Thornhill College in Derry recently said they would not be asking prospective pupils to take the transfer test this year.

However, Lumen Christi has now said it will continue with the transfer test, known as the GL Entrance Assessment method.

In a statement, the school said: "The Board of Governors of Lumen Christi College is mindful of the unprecedented circumstances facing all of our young people.

"We want, therefore, to provide as much certainty and reassurance as possible for both

pupils and parents.

"Academic selection is, and remains, a key component of the Admissions Criteria for Lumen Christi College.

The College will continue to use the GL Entrance Assessment method.

"The Board of Governors welcomes the mitigating measures being taken by the Post Primary Transfer

Consortium to make the GL Assessment papers as accessible as possible for pupils.

"We also welcome that additional time will be afforded this year to the pupils to complete each of the two papers.

"We wish to reassure pupils and parents that the standardisation process involved in the marking of the GL

Entrance Assessment will ensure a similar proportion of A, B1, B2, C1, C2 and D grades will be allocated as

in previous years.

"In line with statutory regulations, the Board of Governors will publish its Admissions Criteria for 2021 in the

Autumn term.

"In the meantime, the Governors will continue to monitor Covid-19 guidance in relation to the

operation of the GL Entrance Assessment."

The last of Derry's four grammar schools, Foyle College, has yet to comment on whether it will be using the transfer test for admissions next year.