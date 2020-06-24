Former Derry City manager Kenny Shiels linked to vacant Northern Ireland manager job

Former Derry City manager Kenny Shiels is being linked to the vacant post as manager of the Northern Ireland mens team.

As reported by the BBC, Shiels - who is the current Northern Ireland ladies manager - was interviewed for the post.

Stephen Robinson, Tommy Wright, Ian Baraclough, and Jim Magilton are also in the frame.

Shiels steered Kilmarnock to the Scottish League Cup and also managed Derry to the League of Ireland League Cup.

The Maghera man also had stints with Coleraine, Ballymena United and Scottish side Greenlock Morton.

Stephen Kenny, another former Candystripes' boss, was recently appointed as the Republic of Ireland manager.