Specialist team from Derry helping in the search for missing Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe

Police growing concerned about the 14-year-old

Noah has been missing for three days.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A specialist rescue team has travelled from Derry to help with the search for missing Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe.

Fourteen-year-old Noah went missing in north Belfast three days ago.

The police believe Noah Donohoe may have fallen from his bicycle and sustained an injury causing him to remove his clothing on Sunday evening.

He was last seen in areas close to the Shore Road.

A huge search operation involving hundreds of people has been launched in a bid to locate Noah.

Among those taking part in the search is a drone team from Foyle Search and Rescue in Derry.

A spokesperson for the local charity said a team of four volunteers specifically trained in the use of UAV had been deployed to Belfast in the Emergency Response Unit van backed up by a mobile support vehicle.

In a news conference this afternoon, joined by Noah's mother Fiona, Superintendent Muir Clark said his family was 'completely distraught'.

"This behaviour is completely outside Noah's character," he added.

