County Derry man in entrepreneurs’ final

A County Derry man has been selected as a finalist in the 2020 EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards.

Cormac McCloskey, Director of Errigal Contracts, is one of eight finalists in the industry category in the competition’s 23rd year.

The Gortnahey-based construction company was formed over twenty years ago and specialise in partition systems, external façade, interior fitout, ceilings and bespoke solutions.

They also work actively within the local community, providing shirt sponsorship to St Colm’s GAC and Kevin Lynch’s Hurling Club.

EY partner lead for the awards, Roger Wallace, said Ireland’s entrepreneurs were a resilient group.

“This year has been a challenging one so far for many businesses but we know that if there is one group that will rise to that challenge, it’s our island’s entrepreneurs,” he said.

“This year we’ve seen lots of newer, cutting edge tech and life sciences businesses nominated, as well as more established and traditional players.”

The Previous winner of the award was Richard Kennedy of agri-tech company Devenish and this year’s winner will be announced in November.