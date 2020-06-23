Sad passing of well-known Derry character, Tony 'Tights' Downey

One of Derry’s best known characters has passed away.

Tony ‘Tights’ Downey died at Altnagelvin Hospital yesterday.

For many years, 'Tights' was a familiar face in the city centre.

His friendly nature and party trick of singing ‘Puppy Love’ made him a popular figure.

'Tights' lived recently at Seymour House and had previously resided at The Crescent in Shantallow.

His family have thanked staff at Altnagelvin for the care he received in his final days.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the deceased man's wake and funeral are private.

