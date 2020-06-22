Two arrested in Derry following reported gun threat

Contact
Police have arrested two men in Derry. The arrests follow the report of a man being threatened by males armed with a gun on Monday evening, 22 June.
Detective Inspector Adrian Burns said: “We received a report around 6.10pm that a man walking in the Orchard Street area of the city had been approached by two males, who carried a suspected firearm and threatened to shoot him.
“Two men, both aged 29, were later arrested in the nearby vicinity on suspicion of a number of offences, including carrying a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.
“Both remain in custody at this time, assisting with our enquiries.
“We are working to establish a motive for this threat. Our enquiries continue and I would appeal to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1638 of 22/06/20.”
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online atwww.crimestoppers-uk.org
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.