Two arrested in Derry following reported gun threat

Police have arrested two men in Derry. The arrests follow the report of a man being threatened by males armed with a gun on Monday evening, 22 June.

Detective Inspector Adrian Burns said: “We received a report around 6.10pm that a man walking in the Orchard Street area of the city had been approached by two males, who carried a suspected firearm and threatened to shoot him.

“Two men, both aged 29, were later arrested in the nearby vicinity on suspicion of a number of offences, including carrying a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

“Both remain in custody at this time, assisting with our enquiries.

“We are working to establish a motive for this threat. Our enquiries continue and I would appeal to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1638 of 22/06/20.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online atwww.crimestoppers-uk.org