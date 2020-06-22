County Derry man killed in County Louth collision

Contact
A man who was killed in a collision between a lorry and a car on the M1 in County Louth has been named locally as Ciaran McShane from Kilrea.
The incident occurred between junctions 16 and 17 near Dundalk at around 5.00am this morning.
Local councillor Sean Bateson said the community have been left ‘stunned’.
”I know the entire community of Kilrea and further afield are stunned and saddened of this tragedy.
“No one expects to wake up in the morning and hear of such terrible news, it’s really awful.
“Ciaran, or ‘Beastie’ as he was nicknamed by friends and family, was a proper gentleman. One of life’s good guys.
“My thoughts and prayers go out to Ciaran’s wife, his children, and the entire McShane family at this difficult time.”
Local gardaí confirmed the lorry driver was not injured in the collision.
A spokesperson said: “The lorry driver (early 40s) was uninjured and was arrested at the scene. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Dundalk Garda Station.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.