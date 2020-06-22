Parents in Derry urged to make themselves aware of the dangers posed by window blind cords

Derry City and Strabane District Council's Home Safety team are asking people to remain alert to the dangers of window blind cords.

The cords and chains can pose a life-threatening risk to babies, children and vulnerable adults who could accidentally injure or strangle themselves on the loops.

Council are asking people to be aware of the risks and are offering advice on how to reduce the danger, including using a safety device on blind cords, not placing furniture near them where children could climb up and reach, and being mindful of blind cord safety in other places you may visit - for example, grandparents' homes, hotels or restaurants.

When choosing new blinds for your home, look for those which are 'safe by design' or have built-in safety devices, and if professional installers are fitting your blinds, they must fit the safety devices.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Brian Tierney, said when it comes to window blind cords, it is better to be safe than sorry.

"As a parent to a young child, it's hard to stay on top of all the dangers that can come up around the house.

"Making sure that blind cords are safe is vitally important because they can so easily cause a terrible accident.

"Being aware of the dangers, and the simple solutions to those dangers, will make sure that parents and carers don't have to worry about any injuries occurring."

For more information or advice, contact Council's Home Safety team on 02871253253 or email homesafety@ derrystrabane.com.