63-year-old man arrested this morning after he failed to stop for police in Derry's city centre

Police arrested a 63-year-old man in Derry this morning on suspicion of several offences.
Chief Inspector Jonny Hunter said: "At approximately 1:20am, officers were alerted to a green Skoda on Clarendon Street in the city centre, due to the manner in which it was being driven. The car travelled along Strand Road and on to the Foyle Embankment.
"Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, using blue lights, however, the driver failed to stop and continued driving onto William Street.
"Police located the vehicle on William Street and spoke with the driver.
"Officers subsequently arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences, namely driving when unfit through drink or drug, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, failing to provide a specimen of breath for a preliminary test, and possession of a Class C controlled drug.
“He remains in custody at this time."
