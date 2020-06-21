Contact

Two teenagers arrested after an arson attack on a former school building in Derry last night

Police appealing for any witnesses to come forward

PSNI seek witnesses to collision in Fermanagh

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Police in Derry investigating a fire at vacant premises on the outskirts of the city last night are appealing for witnesses and information.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) reported the blaze at a former school in Gransha Park to police at approximately 10:50pm. 

Along with crews from the NIFRS, police attended. 

The blaze is being treated as arson, and a male aged 17, and a female, also aged 17, have since been arrested on suspicion of arson and they both remain in custody this morning. 

Chief inspector Jonny Hunter said: "I am appealing to anyone who has information about this fire to call us on 101, quoting reference number 2117 of 20/06/20.

"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."

