Two teenagers arrested after an arson attack on a former school building in Derry last night

Contact
Police in Derry investigating a fire at vacant premises on the outskirts of the city last night are appealing for witnesses and information.
Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) reported the blaze at a former school in Gransha Park to police at approximately 10:50pm.
Along with crews from the NIFRS, police attended.
The blaze is being treated as arson, and a male aged 17, and a female, also aged 17, have since been arrested on suspicion of arson and they both remain in custody this morning.
Chief inspector Jonny Hunter said: "I am appealing to anyone who has information about this fire to call us on 101, quoting reference number 2117 of 20/06/20.
"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
“Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Conor Kelly and Eoghan Duffy could come up against each other in a new-look Derry SFC (Pics: Mary K Burke)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.