Young Derry boy raising money to help the fight against coronavirus in Egypt

A 13-year-old Derry boy is raising money to help the fight against the coronavirus in Egypt.

Omar Hassan is a pupil at Foyle College.

His mother and father were born in the Egyptian town of Faiyum.

Egypt has been badly affected by the coronavirus in recent weeks.

Omar now wants to help raise money to help the fight against the disease.

On Thursday, he started a five-day fast.

Until Monday, June 22, he will fast for 19 hours every day, from dawn to dusk. He is hoping to raise at least £500.

“I’m stepping up to raise fund for a hospital in Egypt,” said Omar.

“Recently, the country has been badly hit by COVID-19, and the number of patients is climbing up a steep curve with many people having lost loved ones due to this virus.

“My hometown, Faiyum, where my mother and father were born, is currently one of the worst hit places in the whole country.

“My uncle works as a frontline doctor to save people’s lives during this pandemic.

“He has told me how bad the situation is on the ground with unprecedented pressure on the hospital.”

The local teenager said now was a time people should come together to help each other.

“Yes, we may not be living on the same side of the world but at the end of the day we are all human beings no matter our background, race or religion.

“We as humans are all in it together.

“I am going to be fasting from dawn to dusk, 19 hours, for the longest five days of the year, from the 18th to the 22nd of June.

“In addition, I will be active and run/walk at least 19km during this time. My magic number is 19.

“Please help me to raise fund for this worthy cause. That little donation could be the difference between life and death.”

Donations can be made to Omar at the gofundme.com website - https://bit.ly/3fHT5a1