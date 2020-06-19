Derry's council wants your views on plans to allow pubs and cafes to use outdoor spaces such as Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place

Derry's council is looking at the possibility of allowing pubs, cafes and restaurants to use outdoor space a lot more.

At present, hospitality businesses have to adhere to strict licensing laws in terms of serving outdoors.

However, local councils have been encouraged by the Northern Ireland Executive to take a 'flexible' approach to the situation to support the sector as it emerges from the coronavirus lockdown.

Derry City and Strabane District Council is currently looking at ways it can help local businesses.

They have launched a short survey asking for people's opinions on the matter.

The survey can be filled in here - https://bit.ly/3eohTnm

A council spokesperson said: "The hospitality and retail industries have been some of the hardest hit in terms of lost revenue during COVID-19. They will also be one of the last to fully emerge from the lockdown.

"With the impact of the pandemic and the resulting social distancing measures that must continue when businesses reopen it is essential that we start to reimagine how the service industries can adapt and operate in the current circumstances.



"New business models and taking hospitality and trade outdoors will play a significant part in the survival of the service industry locally.

"Using private and public spaces such as pavements, car parking spaces and events spaces such as Guildhall Square, Waterloo Place and the Canal Basin in Strabane could be part of the solution.

"To achieve this, Council and key stakeholders including Department for Infrastructure and the Department for Communities will be adopting a flexible approach that seeks to facilitate innovation - whilst ensuring appropriate controls such as Insurance, disability access, enforcement and public health are in place."