Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry's council wants your views on plans to allow pubs and cafes to use outdoor spaces such as Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place

Survey launched on plans to support the local hospitality industry

Derry's council is wants your views on plans to allow pubs and cafes to use outdoor spaces such as Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Derry's council is looking at the possibility of allowing pubs, cafes and restaurants to use outdoor space a lot more.

At present, hospitality businesses have to adhere to strict licensing laws in terms of serving outdoors.

However, local councils have been encouraged by the Northern Ireland Executive to take a 'flexible' approach to the situation to support the sector as it emerges from the coronavirus lockdown.

Derry City and Strabane District Council is currently looking at ways it can help local businesses.

They have launched a short survey asking for people's opinions on the matter.

The survey can be filled in here - https://bit.ly/3eohTnm

A council spokesperson said: "The hospitality and retail industries have been some of the hardest hit in terms of lost revenue during COVID-19. They will also be one of the last to fully emerge from the lockdown.

"With the impact of the pandemic and the resulting social distancing measures that must continue when businesses reopen it is essential that we start to reimagine how the service industries can adapt and operate in the current circumstances.
 
"New business models and taking hospitality and trade outdoors will play a significant part in the survival of the service industry locally.

"Using private and public spaces such as pavements, car parking spaces and events spaces such as Guildhall Square, Waterloo Place and the Canal Basin in Strabane could be part of the solution.

"To achieve this, Council and key stakeholders including Department for Infrastructure and the Department for Communities will be adopting a flexible approach that seeks to facilitate innovation - whilst ensuring appropriate controls such as Insurance, disability access, enforcement and public health are in place."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie