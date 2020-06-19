Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Police believe the children of a missing Derry couple may have been taken to Liverpool

Renewed appeal for information on the whereabouts of local family

Police appeal for information about the whereabouts of a Derry couple and their two young children

Charlene and Martin Collins were last seen a number of days ago.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Detectives in Derry are appealing to Martin and Charlene Collins to make contact with police. 

The couple, aged 27 and 25, were last seen together with their infant son aged 23 months and daughter aged 11 months in the O’Connor Court area of the city at around 9.30am on Tuesday, June 9.

Detective Inspector Michelle Boyd said: “It is believed the children may currently be in the care of a female relative.

"They were sighted with her in the Northern Mall in Belfast on Friday 12 June and then again later that date boarding the ferry from Belfast to Liverpool.

“I am urging this female relative and Martin and Charlene, or anyone who knows of the current whereabouts of the children, to get in touch with police by calling 101 quoting reference 1225 09/06/2020.”

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie