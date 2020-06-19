Number of houses broken into this morning in the Top of the Hill area of Derry

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a number of burglaries in the Top of the Hill area of Derry this morning.

Detective Sergeant Lizzie Ballentine said: “Police received a report at 1pm that during the early hours of this morning, entry was gained a property in the Top of the Hill area. A quantity of medication was taken during this incident.

“Another property in the Top of the Hill area was entered around 2am, a car key was taken during this incident.

“A further report was made to police that sometime during the night entry was gained to a shed at a property in the Top of the Hill area, at this stage, it is not clear if anything was taken from this property.

“Meanwhile police received a report around 3.00am that a short time earlier the occupant of a house in the Top of the Hill area was awoken by a male leaving her property, it was discovered that someone had attempted to gain entry to the property via the window.

“Enquiries are continuing and police are investigating a link between these incidents.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in either the Top of the Hill / Strabane Old Road areas during the early hours of this morning period to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 793 of 19/06/20.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.