Man attacked as he lay in bed by men armed with a hammer and other weapons

Detectives are investigating the report of an aggravated burglary at a flat on Main Street in Dungiven yesterday.
Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: “It was reported that shortly before midnight on Thursday, three men, armed with a hammer and other weapons, forced entry to an upstairs flat and attacked the male occupant as he lay in bed.
"The occupant was struck around the head, body and legs a number of times and required hospital treatment following the attack for his injuries. He remains in hospital this morning.
"The attackers were described as white males in their mid-20’s with local accents and all three had their faces covered with scarves. We are treating the incident at this time as a racially motivated hate crime.
“This was vicious attack on a defenceless man in his own home and I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity, or anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the attack and has dash-cam footage of Main Street, or anyone with any information which could assist us to identify those responsible, to contact detectives in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 4 19/06/20.
"Information can also be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”
