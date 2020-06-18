Petition launched calling for a skate park to be built in Derry

A petition has been launched calling for a skate park to be created in Derry.

The local skateboard community are asking for the relevant authorities to build them a skate park.

Ronan McElroy, a spokesperson for the organisers of the petition, said the city needs such a facility.

"We have been left out for years while other sporting facilities have been built to accommodate other local sports," he said.

"This has left us, the local skaters, to take to the streets and local spots to skate and this isn't always welcomed by the local people, police etc. But we have no choice.

"If you look at every other major city, you can see they they make use of unused spaces by building skate parks. Belfast has several.

"We would be grateful if you could take this matter seriously. We would love to skate in a safer environment for everyone without having to travel outside of our city to do so."

The petition can be signed here - https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/derry-skatepark