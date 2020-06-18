Contact

WATCH: Scores of people queue outside Derry's Primark store as it prepares to open after lockdown

Waterside sisters first in the queue at 5.30am

Some of those first in the Primark queue this morning.

Reporter:

Ciaran O'Neill

A large crowd gathered in Derry's city centre this morning for the reopening of the Primark store.

Many shops in the city centre have been back in business for a number of days.

However, the reopening of the popular Primark store is being seen as the biggest sign yet that the retail world in Derry is getting back to some form of normality.

First in the queue this morning outside the local store were Waterside sisters Kerry and Paige Inman.

Kerry said they were very excited to get back into one of their favourite shops.

"Primark is brilliant and there are always great bargains," she said.

"We came over early because we wanted to make sure we got in early."

The queue stretched from outside the store as far as Ferryquay Street.

The store is due to open at 10am.

You can watch a video of the queue here - https://bit.ly/37FLeXD

 

