Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Free car parking in Derry's city centre coming to an end as traffic wardens return to the streets

Parking Derry

A parking attendant checks vehicles at Queens Quay car park in Derry before the lockdown.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Free car parking in Derry's city centre is coming to an end.

Parking enforcement teams will be back on the streets from Monday, June 22, says Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

There have no fines issued since the end of March.

Minister Mallon said in the first instance, for seven days, enforcement officials will be issuing warnings and from June 29 Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) on street parking charges and charging at Park and Ride Sites will commence.

Minister Mallon said: "With more restrictions being relaxed, more people returning to work and retailers now reopening, more and more people are on our roads and our streets.

“It is important for economic recovery that we all support local businesses at this time and as Minister for Infrastructure I must ensure that car parking spaces are available for anyone travelling to our town and city centres and that cars are parked safely.

"I know that these decisions may not be popular for some, but I have carefully considered the needs of all those using our roads before making my decision.

"I recognise the need to give people time to prepare and to make them aware of this change which is why I have built in a 7 day warning period ahead of the reintroduction of parking charges.

“As shops reopen, we are seeing an increase in irresponsible parking and I would urge car users to park responsibly at all times and play their part as we all move towards returning to the new normal."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie