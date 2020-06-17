Free car parking in Derry's city centre coming to an end as traffic wardens return to the streets

Free car parking in Derry's city centre is coming to an end.

Parking enforcement teams will be back on the streets from Monday, June 22, says Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

There have no fines issued since the end of March.

Minister Mallon said in the first instance, for seven days, enforcement officials will be issuing warnings and from June 29 Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) on street parking charges and charging at Park and Ride Sites will commence.

Minister Mallon said: "With more restrictions being relaxed, more people returning to work and retailers now reopening, more and more people are on our roads and our streets.

“It is important for economic recovery that we all support local businesses at this time and as Minister for Infrastructure I must ensure that car parking spaces are available for anyone travelling to our town and city centres and that cars are parked safely.

"I know that these decisions may not be popular for some, but I have carefully considered the needs of all those using our roads before making my decision.

"I recognise the need to give people time to prepare and to make them aware of this change which is why I have built in a 7 day warning period ahead of the reintroduction of parking charges.

“As shops reopen, we are seeing an increase in irresponsible parking and I would urge car users to park responsibly at all times and play their part as we all move towards returning to the new normal."