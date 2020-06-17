Derry's council grant planning permission for a large housing development in Newbuildings

Derry City and Strabane District Council's Planning Committee today approved an application for 71 new homes in Newbuildings.

The Planning Committee were meeting in a virtual setting for the first time after the Covid 19 restrictions forced the cancellation of Council committee meetings in March.

MBP Properties applied for the residential units and associated car parking in the Woodside Road area of Newbuildings which includes a centrally located public open space.

A mix of housing is proposed including split level three storey dwellings; two storey detached, semi-detached and also single storey dwellings.

Chair of the Planning Committee, Councillor Chris Jackson, welcomed the approval of the applications.

"This application includes a good mix of accommodation to suit various living requirements and has the required open space on the site to accommodate recreation.

"It will provide much needed accommodation in the outskirts of the city and good accessibility to the city centre and the A5.

"I would like to congratulate the developer in bringing the application to this key phase and I look forward to seeing work commence on the plans soon."