Vandalism in Derry park popular with local residents described as 'disgraceful'

Contact
One of the bins damaged in the vandalism.
Vandalism at a popular Derry park has been described as 'disgraceful'.
The destruction took place at Creggan Burn Park earlier this week.
A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said the park was a recently developed space which was used by people living in the surrounding Rosemount, Creggan and Glen areas daily.
The spokesperson added: "If anyone has any information please contact the PSNI on 101, Community Safety Warden 07736213140 or the Park Ranger 0287136515."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.