Vandalism in Derry park popular with local residents described as 'disgraceful'

Vandalism at a popular Derry park has been described as 'disgraceful'.

The destruction took place at Creggan Burn Park earlier this week.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said the park was a recently developed space which was used by people living in the surrounding Rosemount, Creggan and Glen areas daily.

The spokesperson added: "If anyone has any information please contact the PSNI on 101, Community Safety Warden 07736213140 or the Park Ranger 0287136515."