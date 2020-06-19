Call for toilet facilities to be reinstated at popular walking spot

There have been calls for toilet facilities to be reinstated at a popular nature spot in north Derry as DAERA-operated facilities at leisure and beauty spots begin to reopen.

Toilet facilities at the Banagher Dam car park were demolished in 2016 after they fell into disrepair.

The portable toilets that replaced them were also withdrawn following a dispute between NI Water, who own the site, and the Forestry Service, who manage it.

Cllr Kathleen McGurk welcomed the reopening of some sites and said reinstating toilet facilities was ‘imperative’.

“It is welcome news to see the reopening of these facilities as a tentative step out of lockdown,” she said.

“This will hopefully allow many more people to enjoy the fantastic scenery and outdoor recreational spaces our council area has to offer.

“However it is imperative that the toilet facilities which were once at Banagher Glen are reinstated as a matter of urgency.

“It is simply not acceptable that other recreational spaces are afforded more amenities than Banagher Glen.

“If we hope to attract more tourism to the Dungiven/Sperrins area of the Borough we should ensure we offer a world class experience, and that must include basic amenity facilities.

“I will be contacting all stakeholders, Council, NI water and Forestry Services, to ensure that they engage with each other to provide the amenities that this recreational space deserves.”