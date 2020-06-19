Council to benefit from fibre broadband funding

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is among a consortium of ten councils that are to receive £15m to install gigabit capable fibre broadband directly to council premises.

A report submitted to the council’s Leisure and Development Committee has recommended the establishment of a Full Fibre Network NI (FFNI) Implementation Team to assist the project’s delivery.

The report has also recommended that the Implementation Team be made up of representations from a range of different sectors across the council.

The Council plan to connect around 90 public sector buildings with Ultrafast 1000GB connections and hope to generate significant economic benefits for businesses.

The report indicates that Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) should benefit from the increased connectivity and it says benefits to individual households should also be substantial.

Funding for the project has been provided by the Department of Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) and the work is hoped to be completed by September 2021.