Mid Ulster continues to top recycling table

Mid Ulster District continues to have the highest recycling rate of all eleven councils in Northern Ireland, updated data has shown.

Quarterly figures for the October to December 2019 have shown the area achieved a household recycling rate of 58.5%, a 2.2% increase on the 56.3% for the same period in 2018.

The results put Mid Ulster ahead of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council in second place, while Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Coucil’s figure of 50.8% puts them in sixth place.

The latter recorded the highest increase in recycling rate from the previous year’s figures, overseeing a 4.7% rise from 46.1% to 50.8%.

Mid Ulster District Council also increased their recycling rate by 2.2% over the same period and Chair of their Environmental Committee, Cllr Sean McGuigan, paid tribute to residents.

“These latest figures are further testament to the remarkable work being done on the ground everyday by our residents, our very dedicated recycling heroes,” he said.

“It is their hard work and commitment to the environment that sees us clinch this top spot consistently year after year.

“I want to commend them for their efforts and express my heartfelt thanks. I recognise times are difficult at present with the COVID19 pandemic and changes that have occurred as a result.

“I know it hasn’t been as easy for our recycling heroes to continue their great work with the forced closure of household recycling centres and other restrictions.

“Hopefully the fact that our weekly bin collections continued un-interrupted throughout, and that 6 of our recycling centres have now re-opened across the district, will help us maintain our impressive figure and position at the top of the table for Quarter 4 and right into Quarter 1 of this year.”