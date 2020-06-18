Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Deadline approaching for ‘Love Dungiven’ competition

The winning artwork will be made into a street display for the town.

Deadline approaching for ‘Love Dungiven’ competition

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Budding artists have been reminded that the deadline for the council’s ‘Love Dungiven’ competition is fast approaching.

The competition, launched at the beginning of May, has also been promoted by the Dungiven Regeneration Club and the winning artwork will be displayed as lamp post banners in the town.

The printed banner will include the artwork’s title and the name of the artist, with the winner also receiving a £50 Causeway Coast and Glens gift card.

Gift cards can be used in a wide range of shops and businesses throughout the Borough and promotes the council’s ‘Shop, Eat, Enjoy Local’ message.

There are no age restrictions on the competition and both drawings and paintings will be permitted, but the work must be in portrait style, with a minimum size of A4.

The competition will close at 4pm on Tuesday, June 30 and completed artwork, including the name and contact details of the artist, should be hand-delivered in a sealed envelope marked to Love Dungiven: Shop Eat Enjoy LOCAL Art Competition' to the office of the Dungiven Regeneration Club, 136 Main Street, Dungiven BT47 4LG.

Alternatively, entries can also be posted to  Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, 7 Connell Street, Limavady BT49 0HA marked for the attention of ‘Town and Village Management’ or emailed to shaun.kennedy@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie