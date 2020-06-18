Deadline approaching for ‘Love Dungiven’ competition

Budding artists have been reminded that the deadline for the council’s ‘Love Dungiven’ competition is fast approaching.

The competition, launched at the beginning of May, has also been promoted by the Dungiven Regeneration Club and the winning artwork will be displayed as lamp post banners in the town.

The printed banner will include the artwork’s title and the name of the artist, with the winner also receiving a £50 Causeway Coast and Glens gift card.

Gift cards can be used in a wide range of shops and businesses throughout the Borough and promotes the council’s ‘Shop, Eat, Enjoy Local’ message.

There are no age restrictions on the competition and both drawings and paintings will be permitted, but the work must be in portrait style, with a minimum size of A4.

The competition will close at 4pm on Tuesday, June 30 and completed artwork, including the name and contact details of the artist, should be hand-delivered in a sealed envelope marked to Love Dungiven: Shop Eat Enjoy LOCAL Art Competition' to the office of the Dungiven Regeneration Club, 136 Main Street, Dungiven BT47 4LG.

Alternatively, entries can also be posted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, 7 Connell Street, Limavady BT49 0HA marked for the attention of ‘Town and Village Management’ or emailed to shaun.kennedy@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk.