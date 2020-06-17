Air Ambulance medics take on mammoth cycle

Contact
Eglinton man Jason Rosborough is among those taking part.
Members of the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) are taking part in an ambitious challenge this Autumn to raise funds for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI).
The medics will attempt to cycle 110 miles in two days, beginning at the South Western Area Hospital and finishing at the Royal Victoria Hospital.
A target of £10,000 has been set for the challenge, but the group are optimistic of hitting £11,500 – the cost of running the Air Ambulance for just two days.
Dr Rory Maguire, HEMS Consultant and Anaesthetist at Belfast City Hospital, said the team hoped to offset some of the impact Covid-19 has had on fundraising efforts.
He said: “Our team are very aware of the impact of Covid-19 at the frontline, in our community and the impact on Air Ambulance NI income.
“I have some experience in cycling, but this will be a completely different challenge as 12 of our team come together in a 110-mile physical challenge instead of our usual HEMS roles.”
The event will begin on Friday, October 2 and finish in Belfast on Saturday, October 3, with the participants pledging to keep the public informed of their progress through regular vlogs.
Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at Air Ambulance NI said the task facing the HEMS medics is a steep one.
“We are extremely grateful to the HEMS team for what they do for patients every day and now in taking on this challenge to help raise vital funds for the charity,” she said.
“Many of the team are taking on cycling for the first time so we know this won’t be easy and we wish them every success over the coming weeks and months.”
