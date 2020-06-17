Funds to be reallocated to aid visitor economy after Covid-19

Contact
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council are to reallocate over £57,000 to run a direct marketing campaign to attract tourists back to the north coast.
The measure is recommended in a report discussed at last night's meeting of the council’s Leisure and Development Committee.
A total of £57,285 will be reallocated for the campaign, with £25,000 being spent on advertising and £18,600 on promotional activity through media and influencers.
A further £13,685 will be set aside for website build cost, which will update the Visit Causeway and Glens website. The site has not been updated since 2013.
The campaign will focus on key targets for the Causeway Coastal Route, as identified by Tourism Northern Ireland and hopes to strengthen the council’s relationship with the organisation.
It is hoped this measure will assist the Tourism and Hospitality sector in the recovery of lost business, income and employment after the Covid-19 pandemic.
