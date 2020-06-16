Contact

Gardaí investigate an incident where a woman was forced to drive three men across the border into Derry

Car was hijacked at Foyleview, St Johnston

Letterkenny gardaí investigate an incident where a woman was forced to drive three men across the border into Derry

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Gardaí are investigating an incident where a woman was forced to drive three males across the border to Derry following an accident. 

Sergeant Niall Maguire said that the incident took place on June 10 at Foyleview, St Johnston shortly after 3pm. 

A two car collision had taken place at the location between a black and silver Lexus. 

Sergeant Maguire said: "Three males got out of the silver Lexus car and made their way to an innocent person's car, a black Volkswagon Passat, and there was a lone female driver inside. 

"The males got into the Passat and forced the female driver to take them across the border to Derry." 

A description is available for two of three men, one had red hair and a short beard and the other wore a beanie hat and a grey tracksuit. 

Anyone who has dashcam footage, saw the men flee the scene or has any information, please call the Letterkenny gardaí on 074 91 67100. You can also call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

