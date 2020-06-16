Man and woman arrested during police operation in Derry yesterday have been released

Contact
PSNI
Two people arrested during a police operation in Derry yesterday have been released.
The PSNI said man aged 24 years old and a woman aged 28 years old arrested on suspicion of firearms offences, following a report of suspected firearms at an address in Waterloo Street in Derry yesterday have both been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Waterloo Street was closed off for a period during the operation.
