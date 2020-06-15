Contact

Funding boost for County Derry sports clubs

The clubs are set to benefit from the Landfill Community Fund.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Two north Derry sports clubs are set to receive funding towards development projects from the Landfill Community Fund (LCF) initiative.

The funding will be discussed at tomorrow night's meeting of the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Leisure and Development Committee at Cloonavin, with a report recommending its approval.

The LCF is a tax credit scheme that allows landfill operators to use some landfill tax to directly fund projects that improve the lives of communities living within a ten-mile radius of their site.

Demand on the scheme was so high that although twelve of the fifteen applicants were deemed eligible, funding was allocated for the three highest scorers.

St Matthew’s GAC, Drumsurn and Limavady Cricket and Rugby Football Club are among the three organisations who are set to benefit from the funding package.

St Matthew’s are to receive £12,240 for the enhancement of their community premises, while Limavady Cricket & Rugby FC will receive £30,000 towards the installation of female changing and shower facilities.

Limavady Cricket and Rugby Football Club are also hoping to benefit from the funding.

Causeway Coast and Glens councillor for Limavady, Brenda Chivers, welcomed the funding for both clubs.

“I welcome all of the assessments and scores for the funding under the LCF scheme, particularly the scoring of St Matthew’s GAC, Drumsurn to advance their facility there,” she said.

“Limavady Cricket and Rugby Football Club are putting in female changing and showering facilities and given the rise of participation, particularly in rugby, of the female teams, this is timely and very welcome.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


