Pubs and hotels in Northern Ireland allowed to reopen from July 3

Hotels, bars, restaurants and cafes in Northern Ireland can reopen from July 3, it was announced this afternoon.
The announcement came from Economy Minister Diane Dodds as the easing of the coronavirus lockdown continues.
She said that the reopening was dependent on advice from medical experts about the spread of the virus.
Hotels had originally been given an indicative date of July 20 for reopening but that date has now been brought forward.
Self-catering tourist accommodation can open from June 26, added Mrs Dodds.
Many in the tourism and hospitality industries had been pressing for an earlier date, after the Irish government said the sector in the Republic of Ireland could reopen on June 29.
The Stormont Executive has also agreed that from July 3 all hotels, cafes, restaurants and bars that serve food will be allowed to open.
