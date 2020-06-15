Man died after being stuck by vehicle - gardaí in Donegal investigating hit and run incident

Gardaí are investigating a fatal hit and run incident involving a male pedestrian that occurred in Letterkenny in the early hours of this morning.

At approximately 4.00 am, the body of a man was discovered by a road user along the roadway at Windyhall.

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene and the man was transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Following an examination of the area, it was identified that the male was struck by a vehicle which failed to remain at the scene.

Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at the scene which has been preserved for a full technical examination. The road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí at Letterkenny are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the Windyhall area from 1am to 4am to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.