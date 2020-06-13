Police renew their appeal for information about the whereabouts of a Derry couple and their two young children

Police have renewed an appeal for information about the whereabouts of a Derry couple and their two young children.

Charlene Collins (25) and Martin Collins (27) were last seen a number of days ago with their two young children, who are understood to be approximately 1 and 2 years old, in the O’Connor Court area of the city.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "So far we have been unable to get in touch with them.

"If you have any information on the whereabouts of this family, please contact 101 as soon as possible quoting reference number 1225 - 09/06/20."