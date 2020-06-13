Police appeal for help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager

The PSNI are appealing for information on a missing teenager.

Police are concerned for the whereabouts of 14-year-old Aaron Doherty.

Aaron was last seen at approximately 6pm yesterday, June 12.

He is believed to be wearing burgundy trainers, grey bottoms and a black hoody.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "If you have any information on Aaron’s whereabouts, please contact 101 as soon as possible quoting reference number 2162, 12/6/20."